Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has landed in trouble for scientifically explaining about the precautions couples have to take if they are suffering from the deadly sickle cell anaemia.

The governor while addressing a programme of the Human Rights Commission, said that couples suffering from sickle cell anemia should not have children. He has even suggested abortion as the only cure for this disease. His observation, though scientifically sound, has created controversy and offended a few sections of the society.

Governor Mangubhai Patel

While talking about the deadly genetic disease sickle cell anemia, he said that if a man and a woman both suffer from the disease, they should not get married. "If two infected people get married, their offspring will also suffer from this disease. In that case, the life of the affected child will be very short and he will suffer for as long as he lives. Do not give birth to such children," he said.

The governor further added that if there is a child in the womb of woman whose husband and herself suffer from sickle cell anemia, then the couple should get an abortion. He further clarified that abortion might be the only solution to this deadly disease with no cure so far.

Addressing his young audience, he said, "We visit the colleges and try to explain to the youth that no matter how good a girl is, or no matter how rich a boy is, if both of them have sickle cell anemia, they should not get married to each other." He shared his personal experience explaining how in his village in Gujarat, people with yellow cards, which are given to the sickle cell anemic people, never approached each other for marriage. "I have myself seen it very closely recently. Two children close to me died of fever after suffering for three days," he said.

While all the statements he gave has a completely sound scientific backing, some of the audience have taken offense over them. People have registered hurting of their sentiments and tagged his vocalisation as a controversial one.

Sickle cell anemia is a genetic disease in which the red blood cells found in the body which are spherical, later become like a sickle and cause blockage in the arteries. This leads to a serious lack of hemoglobin and blood in the body. Red blood cells stop forming in the patient's body and the body becomes anemic.

It is not possible to completely cure it, but the patient can live with this disease by taking care of the medicine and catering. The patients usually have a shorter life span compared to a healthy person. World Sickle Cell Anemia Day is celebrated on June 19 every year to raise awareness.

