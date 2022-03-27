Neemuch (Himachal Pradesh): A woman in the Neemuch town of Himachal Pradesh has been allegedly forced by her husband and his family members to convert to another religion after marriage. Following her complaint, police arrested the four accused and lodged a case. According to police, the woman got married in the past also but was living with her mother in Neemuch due to a rift with her first husband.

They also said that after the death of her mother, she started looking for a job during which she met Fardeen, a resident of the Dhapali Mohalla area of the town. Police sources revealed that the two decided to get married and agreed to keep following their respective religions. They soon shifted to Nimbaheda and started living together.

When Fardden's mother Nazeen came to know about their relationship, she called them to Neemuch and got them married. Police said that during the marriage the woman made it clear that she will not change her religion adding that after marriage her husband and his family members started to pressurize her to convert to another religion.

She was allegedly beaten up by them after she refused to change her Christian religion, police said. After the woman lodged a complaint to the local woman's police station, all the four accused were arrested. CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla said that a "case has been lodged against the four accused under Religious Freedom of Religion Act 2021 for attempting to convert the woman by force based on her complaint."

