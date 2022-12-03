Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic prevailed near Jabalpur railway station on Friday after a bus driver suffered a heart attack and died while being at the wheel as the vehicle ploughed into motorists and bikers leading to injuries to at least five persons.

People began scurrying for safety at Damoh Naka Chowk when the bus crashed into motorists waiting at a traffic signal. The ill-fated bus came to a halt after covering some distance. When some people went to check on the driver of the bus he was found lying in his seat. The driver was then rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

"Prime facie, it appears that the driver suffered a heart attack while driving," a doctor said. "Bhura Patel, Karthik Patel, Jyoti Patel, Vaishnavi Patel sustained injuries after being hit by the bus, while another person LP Gaur was critically injured when his legs came under the wheel of the bus," a police official said.