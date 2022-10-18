Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): To settle old scores, upper caste Dabangs (strongmen) tonsured two Dalit brothers after garlanding them with shoes, then paraded them semi-naked around in Daboha village in Bhind district here. The shocking incident shook Madhya Pradesh as tension has gripped the village. and surrounding areas. As a precautionary measure, a police force has been deputed to the village.

A few months ago, Ramveer Shakya, Dharmendra Santosh, and some other persons, all residents of Daboha village, beat up Budhram Sharma of the same village with sticks. After some time, Ramveer Shakya came forward to make an amicable settlement. A panchayat meeting was convened wherein it was decided the assailants will pay over rupees one lakh to victim Budhram Sharma. Thereafter, Dalit families will leave the village. Both factions had agreed to resolve the issue at the panchayat meeting.

In the meantime, two Dalit brothers Santosh and Dilip Shakya were summoned to the panchayat meeting and their heads were tonsured. Thereafter they were paraded semi-naked around the village. Bhind SP said, "Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, we have registered a case against six accused Budhram Sharma, Sanjay Sharma, Dilip Sharma, Kaju Sharma, and barber Sunil Shriwas who shaved the victims' heads — under the relevant Sections of the IPC including the SC and ST atrocities act. Two accused have been arrested in this connection."

