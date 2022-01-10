Bhopal: The suspension of police constable Rakesh Rana, who grew moustache like Indian Air Force fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, has been revoked and reinstated. Rakesh Rana was suspended by Assistant Inspector General of Police Prashant Verma on January 7, after Rana refused to trim his moustache following AIG's order.

Earlier, Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra sought a report from the DGP over the incident. Eventually, ADG Anil Kumar gave oral orders to Rana to join the duty as his suspension ended on Monday. The DGP will reply to the Ministry of Home Affairs after seeking details from both sides.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra told that "the DGP has been asked to submit his report before me after hearing both the parties, the dismissed constable and the ADG."

Since suspension, a debate on social media has started which built pressure on the government to take cognizance of the matter.

Rana, in his statement, has said that being a Rajput, he will not get his moustache trimmed. He also had claimed that many IPS officers also have a similar moustache, so why he is being singled out.

