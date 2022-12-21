Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party is set to bring no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh during the third day of the winter session on Wednesday. After a gap of eleven years, the Congress will be pressing for discussion on no-confidence motion against the ruling dispensation in the State. Earlier, the Congress had placed the no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in 2011.

On Tuesday, leader of the opposition Dr Govind Singh sought time for holding discussion on no-confidence motion from Speaker of the House and also urged him that no lunch break should be permitted during the debate. The Speaker has allowed the opposition leader's proposal. The Congress party has issued whip asking party MLAs to be present in the House without fail during the discussion.

To corner the BJP government, the Congress party has prepared a 104 page 'charge-sheet' focusing on 51 agendas, including Koram Dam construction work, nutrition scam, detection of irregularity in the construction of Mahakal Lok, piped water supply scheme, condition of Gaushalas (cowsheds), Lord Sri Ram Van Gaman pathway project as well as poor financial condition of the state.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the winter session, finance minister Jagdish Devda presented Rs 16,306 crore second supplementary budget for the second time in which Rs 200 crore was earmarked for Swachch Bharat mission, Rs 350 crore for infrastructure development in city areas, Rs 1,000 crore allocated for Prime Minister housing project and several others.