Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries as a mobile phone battery exploded in his hands on Monday. The incident took place in the Rahatgarh town of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. The family members of the boy named Shahzad said that he was playing with a mobile battery when it suddenly exploded separating two fingers from his right hand and causing severe injuries to his palm.

Hearing the explosion, neighbors reached the spot and rushed the child to Rahatgarh Community Health Center where after being given first aid he was referred to Bundelkhand Medical College where he is currently undergoing treatment. Shahzad's uncle Zaheer said Shahzad was alone at the time of the incident. He also said that the child suffered injuries to other parts of his body as well.