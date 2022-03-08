Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the focus on the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022 will be tabled in the House on Wednesday. Apart from infra development, some of the provisions which may find a place in the MP Budget 2022 include child and women welfare measures, the scope for labourers, government employees, and traders.

Funds are likely to be earmarked in the agriculture sectors for farmers to avail benefits of the Crop Insurance Scheme. In a first, Child Budget will be also presented in the Madhya Pradesh state assembly. In the MP Budget 2022, the development of local issues is expected to get a major space. Besides, funds will be allotted for organic cultivation along the banks of the Narmada river.

Plans are afoot to increase the compensation amount to farmers who suffer crop damages due to natural calamities. Madhya Pradesh has 1.07 crore farmers, 67% of which have less than 2 hectares of land. As such, the government will try to improve the condition of small and marginal farmers in the Budget. Besides, the minimum support price (MSP) scheme for purchasing the produce of the farmers, will continue. Any loopholes in the system will be plugged in. The Budget will also ensure that the benefits of the scheme shall go to the real beneficiaries.

The MP Budget 2022 will also make provision for expanding the Custom Hiring Centre to make available agricultural tools to farmers, marketing and branding of agricultural produce, besides for boosting the export the acquisition process of Geographical Indication (GI) tag will be expedited on a priority basis.