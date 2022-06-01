Betul: A unique marriage took place in the village Javra in ​​Betul district of Madhya Pradesh with the bride reaching the wedding venue riding a tractor drawing praise from leading industrialist Anand Mahindra. In a 12-second video of the incident which has gone viral, the bride named Bharti can be seen arriving at the wedding stage while riding a red-colored Swaraj tractor with two men sitting on the two side seats.

Chairman Mahindra Company, the manufacturer of the Swaraj tractor Anand Mahindra shared it on his Twitter handle. “Bride named ‘Bharti’ driving a Swaraj. Mahindra brand makes sense,” Mahindra wrote in a cryptic post. The bride Bharti Tagde resident of village Javra who married Vasu Kavadkar on 25 May said, "The trend of making entry by car and Doli in marriage has become old. A wedding happens only once, so the unique idea of ​​the bride's entry was preplanned. Tractors are easily available in rural areas and I learned to drive a tractor for this purpose.”

