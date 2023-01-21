Jabalpur: As Madhya Pradesh gears up to celebrate the Republic Day, artists from Jharkhand and West Bengal tirelessly work to showcase the country's military might during the event here in the state. The drill has been underway for the past fifteen days with the participation of artists from Jharkhand and Bengal.

They convert steel scraps lying at the Jabalpur municipal corporation junkyard into — tanks, helicopters, gunships, trench mortars, frigates, destroyers and Brahmos missiles and many others, which will be exhibited during the Republic day celebrations here next week.

The Madhya Pradesh government’s bid on this scrap sculpture building was aimed at bringing to life attractive artifacts from the rusted metal scrap. The purpose of creating these artifacts from junk material is to create awareness among people of the country's military arsenal and its fire power, a municipal official said.

The artists are now seen providing the final touches to their artifacts at the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation workshop. A Jharkhand artist Alakh Khare who was working on the project said, "we are focusing on the theme of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Besides, the Cleanliness Warriors' theme was also included in the project."

The purpose is to create awareness about the Indian Army. Sculptor artists from Jharkhand and West Bengal have been working on the project. Besides, welders from the Umaria tribal community in Madhya Pradesh have also been working on the project, he added.

Another sculptor artist Vishal Dubey said, "I am from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district and I studied sculptor art from West Bengal’s Visva-Bharati University in Bolpur. I’ve been working on the project for the past fifteen days,”

The state government and Jabalpur administration have taken a keen interest in the project. Our creations will be shown to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. I am quite excited about it, Vishal said.