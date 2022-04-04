Badaun (UP): A family in Badaun district have a unique situation at hand wherein schools are refusing to admit their child since her name on the Aadhaar card reads 'Baby five of Madhu'.

The matter came to light when Dinesh of Raipur village of Bilsi tehsil reached the government primary school of his village to get his daughter Aarti admitted. The school refused admission as the Aadhar card did not have the child's actual name and instead read 'Baby five of Madhu'. "The female teacher refused to admit my daughter to school. She asked us to get the Aadhar card corrected. I had gone to the government school to get my girl admitted. The madam saw the Aadhar card and started laughing and asked me to get it rectified," said Madhu, the child's mother.

Dinesh said that because of the error in the Aadhar card, he has become a laughing stock. "I am poor and living in a hut with my children. I want to teach my children. Due to the discrepancy in the Aadhar card, the girl child is not getting admission," he rued.

Badaun District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan took cognisance of the issue and said that Aadhaar cards are made in banks and post offices. "This mistake has happened due to negligence. Bank and post office officials will be alerted. Strict action will be taken against those doing such negligence," he said.