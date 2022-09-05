Hyderabad: The police arrested a madarasa teacher on the charges of allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy in the Santosh Nagar area of Hyderabad. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused teacher is sent to judicial custody, police sources said adding that he is 21-years-old. Further investigation going on, police said. (Further details awaited)