New Delhi: The incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence have decreased by 77 percent from the all-time high of 2258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021, Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Union Minister in a written reply further stated that the number of deaths of civilians and security forces due to LWE has also reduced by 85 percent from an all-time high of 1005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021.

"The steadfast implementation of the 'National Policy & Action Plan to address Left Wing Extremism (LWE)- 2015' has resulted in a consistent decline in LWE violence. The incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77% from an all-time high of 2258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021." stated Rai.

According to the statistics provided by the Union Minister, a total of 156 security personnel were killed in LWE incidents from 2019 to June 30, 2022. Among the states mentioned by Rai, Chattisgarh recorded the highest number of such incidents with 109 security personnel losing their lives in the said period.

Rai further stated that the geographical spread of the violence has also reduced as only 46 districts reported LWE-related violence in 2021 as compared to 96 districts in 2010. "Decline in the geographical spread is also reflected in the reduced number of districts covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme. The number of SRE districts was also reduced from 126 to 90 in April 2018 and further to 70 in July 2021," he added.

The statistics showed by Rai showed that the number of districts contributing approximately 90 percent of the LWE violence, categorized as „Most LWE Affected Districts‟, came down to 30 from 35 in 2018 and further to 25 in 2021. Rai stated that to address the LWE menace holistically, a National Policy and Action Plan was launched in 2015 adding that the policy envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security-related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights, and entitlements of local communities, etc.

"On the security front, the Government of India (GoI) supports the LWE affected State Governments by providing Central Armed Police Forces battalions, helicopters, training, funds for modernization of State police forces, arms and equipment, sharing of intelligence and construction of Fortified Police Stations, etc," stated Rai.

"More than 11230 km roads have already been constructed in LWE affected areas under the specific schemes e.g. Road Requirement Plan-I (RRP-I) and Road Connectivity Project for LWE affected areas (RCPLWEA)," he added.