Jaipur: The luxury train 'Palace on Wheels' in Rajasthan, which was suspended due to the Covid-19 epidemic, will resume its service in October, officials said. They said that the train will be operated by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation on the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) model under the 'Bharat Gaurav Train Policy' of Indian Railways from 2022-23.

With the resumption of the special train service, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) will get a fixed revenue every year, while tourists will get more facilities from private participation. Earlier, Railways and RTDC used to get revenue through the ratio of 56:44 in the operation of this train. But the delivery pattern has now been changed and the transportation charges will have to be paid by the RTDC as per the 'Bharat Gaurav Train Policy', the officials said.

Due to Covid-19, the operation of the train was closed for more than two years. The speciality of this train is that it has two lavish restaurants 'Maharaja' and 'Maharani', which have a traditional Rajasthani ambience, serving Continental, Chinese, Indian and Rajasthani cuisines. As per the 'Palace on wheels website, the luxury train has been voted the fourth best luxury train in the world.

There are 39 Deluxe Cabins and two Super Deluxe Cabins on the 'Palace on Wheels' train with a total capacity of 82 passengers. The train is fully air-conditioned, and each cabin has attached washrooms, specially facilitated for the global luxury traveller with all modern amenities such as WiFi, mini- pantry, a music channel and wall-to-wall carpeting. Each saloon also has a personal attendant.