Patna: The luxury cruise ship Ganga Vilas carrying eighty foreign tourists belonging to different countries docked at Gaighat jetty in Patna City on Tuesday. The cruise ship while coming from Kolkata made a brief stopover at Patna City jetty due to inclement weather conditions. The cruise ship was on its way to Varanasi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the service for Dibrugarh the Assam leg of the river tourism on January 13, officials said.

The cruise is stated to be the longest-ever journey on river water which will cover a distance of at least 3200 kilometers. The cruise ship has all the facilities and ambiance of a Five Star hotel. The luxury ship has facilities such as a spa, gym, restaurant, and many more.

Sadamani Mathur, an officer onboard the Ganga Vilas cruise ship said, "It is the world's longest cruise of 51 days touching 27 river ecosystems and also covering five states and two countries. Indo-Bangladesh river route protocol will be followed by the cruise ship and it has all the facilities of a Five Star hotel."