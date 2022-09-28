Barmer: After the recent Lumpy havoc among cattle in several states, worrying accounts have surfaced indicating the infiltration of the infectious disease among wild animals, especially deer, in Rajasthan.

The incidents, which have given rise to questions, have taken place in the Amrita Devi Wildlife Conservation Institute located in Katrala village in the Dhorimanna area of the district. Speaking about the incident, Kishore, a staff employed at the center, claimed that a total of 15 deers had already died due to what appeared to be Lumpy Skin Disease.

Lumpy transmission fears after 15 deers die in Barmer Rajasthan Jharkhand Palamu Tiger Reserve sounds high alert

"15 deers have died from this disease. A further 15 are currently suffering (from Lumpy). Symptoms observed so far include inflammation in the legs and eyes which subsequently follow maggot infestation. Another symptom is breathing difficulty for two to three days, which eventually subsides," he added. Forest officials in the state, when spoken to, highlighted the requirement for confirmed test results.

"Herd immunity has been achieved among bovine groups when it comes to Lumpy Skin Disease. Out of a total of 1,10,000 cows affected by the disease, 2847 have so far died.

The infection does not spread to other species or human beings. Our teams have visited the location in question, and have carried out tests. Primarily, they have informed the issue to be an infestation of Hypoderma Bovis (cattle flies)," Sanjay Prakash Bhadu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Barmer.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Narayan Solanki, Additional Director of the state Animal Husbandry Department. "We have received information about the reported outbreak near Katarla village. The team inspecting the spot has doctors from the department, and I have spoken to them. Whether deaths which occurred in the center were due to Lumpy can be confirmed only after results arrive" Solanki stated.

Fears of inter-species transmission, however, have raised its head well over a thousand kilometers away in Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand, where authorities have put in regulations, including making sure cattle do not come into contact with wildlife while veering off.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Director of Palamu Tiger Reserve, Kumar Ashutosh said that villagers living in the area, too, had been alerted to the same effect. He also added a high alert was issued due to the same and said, "the movement of deer is being monitored. SOP has been issued for the personnel of the department.

There are more than 250 water sources in the tiger reserve, which are used by other wildlife including deer. About 1.67 lakh cattle in the PTR also use this water source every day, due to which the risk of infection is looming," he stated. Nearby residents have been asked not to take their cattle into the forest, he further added.