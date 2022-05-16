Ludhiana: The Shahi Imam of Punjab on Monday announced that the Muslim community of Ludhiana will set up Habib Girls College, wherein the Muslim girls will be allowed to study wearing hijab, Sikh girls wearing turbans, and Hindu girls wearing tilak. The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of various mosques, Imams, and leaders of various social organizations.

The meeting was convened last night at the historic Jama Masjid here, after which Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, the Shahi Imam of Punjab, declared that the college will soon be established for the Muslim daughters of the country in Ludhiana. Further addressing the press after making the announcement, the Maulana informed that the authorities have already purchased the land for the construction of the college, and the final decision will be announced soon. He further informed that the foundation ceremony of the college will be held on September 10.

Speaking in detail about the college, the Shahi Imam said that it will be a normal college where needy daughters of all religions will be given free education. Responding to a question, he clarified that none of the girls enrolled in this school will be imposed with any sort of dress code. "The college will conduct all degree courses including those of Science and Arts."

The Imam further informed that the Ahirar Foundation (NGO) is also providing assistance for the cause to carry out this work smoothly. "We are in the process of forming an advisory board consisting of intelligent industrialists, bureaucrats and religious scholars to guide the Habib Girls College. We will also build a hostel so that minority girls from all the cities of Punjab could stay here and get quality education," the Imam clarified.

