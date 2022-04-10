Ludhiana(Punjab): The newly formed Bhagwant Mann government claims to launch a massive campaign against drugs. Meanwhile, a video of Ludhiana is going viral on social media which shows a scuffle between a journalist and a police officer, both of whom are accused of selling the drugs to each other in the video.

In this video, where the journalist is levelling allegations against the policeman, on the other hand, the policeman extracts drugs from his vehicle and accuses the journalist that drugs have been recovered from his vehicle, on the basis of which he has registered a case and arrested him on the spot. The journalist was seen stating that he was already been receiving complaints against the police officer for selling drugs.

Viral video of a scuffle broke out between between a scribe and a police officer

After the ongoing dispute, both were also seen fighting with each other. According to journalist Rajan Verma, said "I have has been living in this locality for a long time. There was a drug den near the railway line. The Salemtabari police sometimes take money from drug dealers and let them off. Verma demanded action against these corrupt policemen" Meanwhile, ACP Mahesh Saini said that " the probe is underway".

