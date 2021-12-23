Ludhiana (Punjab): Punjab has been put on high alert after the bomb blast in a district court in Ludhiana Thursday noon in which at least one person was killed and several others injured.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi met those injured in the blast at the hospital. Talking to the media, the CM said that the state government is on alert and an investigation is underway. Channi claimed that in view of the upcoming elections some people were trying to create a disturbance in the state.

Deputy CM Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who reached the blast site earlier, told reporters that since Punjab was a border state, the possibility of "external forces cannot be ruled out as they never want Punjab to be stable".

"The whole state is on high alert," he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government over the bomb blast that took place in a district court in Ludhiana killing at least one person and injuring several others.

The person killed, as per the initial investigation by police, is the prime suspect in the blast that occurred in the Ludhiana District Court premises at around 12:15 pm.

Ludhiana police commissioner, Gurpreet Bhullar said the blast occurred near the toilet on the second floor of the court building. The incident might be a case of a human bomb as, according to Bhullar, the body of one prime suspect was found close to the spot.

"He was either carrying the bomb or was very close to it," the top police officer said adding they were "police are trying to identify the deceased person.

One of the eye-witnesses of the blast confirmed that the device was reportedly planted in the bathroom of the court premises.

He also said that the sensors and other fire-protection facilities at the court are not functional.

The security around the court has been beefed up and police have cordoned off and cleared the area. The movement of the people inside the court has also been temporarily suspended. A two-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the blast site. Sources said that NIA was likely to take over the case.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said "anti-national" elements were doing such acts since Assembly elections are nearing.

Channi said, "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared.

"Terming the bomb blast incident as "most shocking and dastardly act", Channi said that "forces inimical to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the state would never succeed in their nefarious designs with a sole motive to destabilize the state."