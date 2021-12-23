Ludhiana (Punjab): The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has written to the state's DGP asking that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of three IPS officers be formed to investigate the Ludhiana bomb blast under the supervision of a retired judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"...it becomes imperative that the matter be investigated by top echelons of the justice delivery mechanism of the state so that justice is not only done but also seem and perceived to be done," the letter reads.

Ludhiana District Court complex was rocked by a blast on Thursday noon. At least one person, who police say is the prime suspect, was killed and at least four others injured in the bomb blast.

Ludhiana police commissioner, Gurpreet Bhullar said the blast occurred at around 12:15 pm near the toilet on the second floor of the court building.

The incident might be a case of a human bomb as, according to Bhullar, the body of one prime suspect was found close to the spot.

"He was either carrying the bomb or was very close to it," the top police officer said adding they were "police are trying to identify the deceased person.

"One of the eye-witnesses of the blast confirmed that the device was reportedly planted in the bathroom of the court premises.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths were rushed to the spot as the agency is likely to take over the case.

