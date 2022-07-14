Ludhiana(Punjab): Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina admonished an IPS officer in public on Wednesday for conducting a raid in her area without informing her.

The incident took place in the Shimlapuri area of Ludhiana, after a team of police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Industrial Area B) Dr Jyoti Yadav, conducted a search operation under the ongoing state-wide campaign of Punjab Police against gangsters, drug abusers and other criminal elements. Chhina, according to sources, was miffed after getting to know that her party colleague and Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu was present during the operation, whereas she was not informed about it.

She questioned the ACP if she had permission to conduct the search in her constituency without informing her. While some colonies in Shimlapuri are part of South constituency, the others fall in Atam Nagar. Chhina is heard saying to ACP “MLA koun hai? (Who is the MLA here),” a video that emerged, to which the officer replies “You are the MLA.”

“How can you conduct a search operation in my constituency without informing me or taking me along? You should have informed me in advance,” the MLA questioned ACP Jyoti.