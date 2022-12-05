Bengaluru: Noted Singer Lucky Ali has alleged that a "land mafia" in collusion with a woman IAS officer is illegally encroaching upon a property purportedly owned by him. Ali, the son of the late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali, whose original name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali has written to the Karnataka DGP in this regard and sought his intervention. However, the family members of the IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri accused by Ali have denied the allegation.

"I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency. My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached upon illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri they are misusing State resources for their personal gain," stated Ali in a social media post.

He further alleged that they are illegally entering the farm by force and refusing to show any valid documents. "My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don't have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there for the past 50 years," stated Ali.

The singer also claimed that he tried to meet the DGP before leaving for Dubai but had no choice but to lodge a complaint to the concerned ACP since the DGP was not available at that time. He also said that he is yet to receive a positive response from the police adding that his family and small children are alone on the farm.

Ali accused the local police of colluding with the alleged encroachers. "I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land...I request your (DGP) help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7. Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the public," he added.

However, Madhusudhan Reddy is the brother-in-law of Sindhuri denied the allegations and dubbed them as "false and baseless". "In 2012, my father (Narayan Reddy) bought this land from Mansoor Ali, the brother of Maqsood Ali alias Lucky Ali and since then he has been troubling us in various ways. We approached the court in this regard in 2016, which has given the injunction order in our favor and against Lucky Ali," he said in a video statement.

Reddy further alleged that three months ago his father passed away and he came to India from abroad. He claimed that when he went to visit the property on his mother's wish " he (Ali) had threatened us with loaded guns and goons. On that occasion, FIR was filed against him and I'm also going to proceed with contempt of court against him." He also said that Rohini Sindhuri is not involved in the case in any way.

Denying the allegation, Sindhuri's husband Sudhir Reddy said in a statement "The present actions of Lucky Ali for posting lies on social media make him fully liable for Civil and Criminal Defamation. I am taking all legal action thereon accordingly."