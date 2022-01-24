Lucknow: On Monday, a woman tried to self-immolate in front of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's car near SP the party office in Lucknow. The former, who was identified as a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, poured kerosene on herself when the car came in front of her.

As per information, police personnel present at the spot restrained her just as she poured kerosene on herself. She has alleged that Unnao SP leader Rajol Singh has kidnapped her daughter two months back and so far, no action has been taken in this regard.

The incident occurred when Yadav was leaving for his residence from the party office. The SP leader's car sped away as soon as the mishap took place, said sources.

The woman further noted that she had raised the issue in the local police station, but no action was taken to address the issue. She also tried to meet Yadav earlier as well, but was denied a chance.

