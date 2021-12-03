Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday filed a case against unidentified miscreants after a tyre of Mirage fighter jet was stolen from a truck carrying a consignment of military equipment from Lucknow.

The truck was carrying the consignment to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow on November 27.

An FIR has been filed at Ashiyana Police Station in Lucknow. An investigation is underway.

ANI