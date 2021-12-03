Lucknow: Tyre of Mirage fighter jet stolen from truck carrying military equipment
Published on: 3 hours ago
Lucknow: Tyre of Mirage fighter jet stolen from truck carrying military equipment
Published on: 3 hours ago
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday filed a case against unidentified miscreants after a tyre of Mirage fighter jet was stolen from a truck carrying a consignment of military equipment from Lucknow.
The truck was carrying the consignment to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow on November 27.
An FIR has been filed at Ashiyana Police Station in Lucknow. An investigation is underway.
ANI
Loading...