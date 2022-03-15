Lucknow: A woman in Uttar Pradesh was raped by multiple people with the last one leaving her suffering on a roadside. Police found the victim in a pitiable condition in Hazratganj locality of Lucknow on Monday after an auto-rickshaw driver ferrying her to the medical college dropped her midway.

The victim had been looking for a job and several persons promising the same raped her for around a month. Police found her in a miserable condition at the Parivartan Chowk in Hazratganj locality of Lucknow. The woman narrated her ordeals to the police who have so far arrested one person.

Hazratganj Sub-Inspector, Shyam Babu Shukla, said, "The woman hailing from Sant Kabir Nagar had come to Lucknow in search of work and she was facing the grisly act on her for the past one month. The victim reached Charbagh where she met a person named Shabab Alam. On the pretext of providing her work, Alam took her to a hotel where he raped her for three days. Thereafter, Alam sold the woman to some other persons. Somehow, she managed to escape from their clutches."

"After escaping from the clutches of miscreants at Charbagh, the victim reached Madiyaon locality where she met another youth to whom she narrated her woes. The youth promised her a job and took her to a hotel. He too raped her for three days and then left her," Sub-Inspector Shukla said. Another person, a resident of Madiyaon locality of Lucknow, then took her to his home and after winning her confidence, outraged her modesty, the officer said. Her condition deteriorated following which the accused dropped her at Charbagh.

"The victim took an auto-rickshaw to go to the Medical College. But after the woman's condition deteriorated, the auto driver dropped her at Parivartan Chowk near Hazratganj when police noticed the woman. The police swung into action and a probe into the matter has begun. The medical condition of the woman is not good. After collecting information about the culprits, action will be initiated against them," the police officer said.