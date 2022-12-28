Lucknow: A married woman's passion for making steamy chat videos after downloading has triggered a marital discord. Now, the victim has filed a petition before a family court in Lucknow seeking separation from her husband. While chatting with a person on a mobile application, she was lured for posing semi nude. The person then made the screenshot of her and showed it to victim's husband.

When the victim's husband learnt about her; he wanted to push her into flesh trade. Now, fearing further trouble in her life and also to get rid of her husband who now wants to push her into prostitution, the woman has now filed a petition before the Lucknow family court, seeking divorce.

Read: Teen attacked by stray dogs in Lucknow

Siddhant Kumar, who is the counsel of the petitioner, said, "Sometime the victim unknowingly falls into the trap while carrying out vulgar talks with a male partner. There are so many apps that can be downloaded for carrying out various activities like chatting, making short videos. But sometime people get carried away. They don't do it intentionally. In such cases, we try to resolve the issue. We hold counselling session for such couples so that issue can be resolved amicably."