Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Enforcement Directorate officials from Lucknow have attached the property worth Rs 200 crores of mining mafia don Haji Iqbal alias Balla located on Dehradun-Mussoorie Road. Mining don Haji Iqbal belongs to the Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

It is learned from sources that the market value of the ill-gotten property located on Mussoorie Diversion was stated to be more than Rs 200 crores. About two days ago, the ED officials from the Lucknow branch, went to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and pasted a notice regarding the legal action.

The ED officials after gathering information and evidence about Haji Iqbal's Dehradun property, concluded that it was acquired around 15 years ago from ill-gotten money. On Tuesday, the ED attached the property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. A four-member team of ED officials from Lucknow reached Dehradun and after undertaking the measurement of the property installed a board stating its confiscation.

Haji Iqbal who is the former MLC of the Bahujan Samaj Party has several criminal cases related to molestation, money laundering, gangster, and goonda Act that have been pending against him in various police stations of Uttar Pradesh.