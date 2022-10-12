Lucknow: Lucknow court of additional district judge has rejected a petition challenging the scrapping of a complaint filed against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others over their remarks allegedly against the followers of the Buddha and Emperor Ashoka.

The court of additional district judge, Vinay Singh, has dismissed the petition filed against three persons, including Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, for allegedly making remarks against Buddha's followers and Emperor Ashoka. Previously, the complaint filed in the lower court was also dismissed.

The court's order came during the hearing of a petition filed by Brahmendra Singh Maurya, who had challenged the chief judicial magistrate court’s order whereby it had rejected the complaint filed against the RSS functionaries. Maurya while filing the petition had stated the earlier order "was bad in law".

However finding that there was no merit in the petition, the court of additional district judge rejected it. Maurya in 2016, had levelled an allegation that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others made remarks against the followers of the Buddha and Emperor Ashoka.