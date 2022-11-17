Lucknow: A 15-year-old school boy, also a national-level Taekwondo player, has been found unconscious with serious head injuries near the railway tracks at Khargapur in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar Extension area. A note, purportedly written by the boy, was recovered from his trousers in which he had apologised to his class teacher for committing a mistake in the classroom and promising not to repeat it. His bag and shoes were found at some distance from the spot where the boy was found.

Police said that the boy, Aditya Tiwari, a student of class 9, was spotted on Wednesday evening by some locals who informed the police. The locals who identified the school by the uniform, also stopped a van of the same school and informed the driver about the incident. Police took the boy to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences where after giving primary treatment, doctors referred him to the Command Hospital in Cantonment at the request of the boy's father, Umesh Tiwari, a retired Army personnel.

Later in the evening, the Command Hospital referred the boy to Medanta Hospital. The boy's cousin Prakash said that Aditya has been diagnosed with a skull fracture and swelling in the brain. He also has limb fractures and doctors have described his condition as critical, he added.

"Aditya and his younger brother study in the same school and his uncle used to pick and drop them. Today, his uncle found only the younger one at the gate. He thought that Aditya had left for the house, but when he reached home, his son was not there. Later, the family received a call from the school about Aditya's condition, said Prakash.

Prakash said that Aditya's classmate informed the family that he was recently scolded by the class teacher for poor academic performance and that she would visit his home to talk to his parents about it. DCP East Zone, Prachi Singh said, "Appropriate action will be taken if the family lodges any complaint. So far, nobody has approached us in the case." (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)