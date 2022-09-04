New Delhi: RJD MLA and former Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Sahni has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Leave and Travel Allowance (LTC) scam case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh on Sahni under different sections of the IPC. The verdict was given by special judge MK Nagpal on Saturday.

As for the two other accused in the case- NS Nair and Arvind Tiwari- the court imposed two years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each. Sahni has also been convicted under section 201 (destruction of evidence) and imposed one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 25,000. The court convicted Sahni of section 420 and imposed one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

The court also convicted Sahni under section 471 for committing forgery and imposed three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The court said that Sahni's imprisonment under various sections will run for one year i.e. maximum imprisonment of three years. But the amount of the fine will have to be paid separately.

Also read: Former JD(U) MP convicted in LTC scam case

On Saturday, while paying a fine of Rs one lakh, Sahni has assured to pay the remaining fine of Rs 2.25 lakh by September 9. The two other accused paid their fine of Rs 55,000. The three accused told the court that they would challenge this sentence in the High Court, so their sentence should be suspended.

The court then ordered the suspension of the sentence on the three accused on furnishing a surety of Rs 1 lakh each by September 6. The court suspended the sentence of the three accused till October 6 and ordered them to be granted bail.

The CBI on October 31, 2013 registered a case in the LTC scam case of taking leave and allowance of lakhs of rupees without travelling. The Central Vigilance Commission transferred the case to the CBI.