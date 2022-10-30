New Delhi: Lt Rigzin Chorol got commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army after passing out from the Officers’ Training Academy. "I fulfilled the dream of my late husband," she said. Lt Rigzin's late husband Rfn Rigzin Khandap served at 3 Ladakh Scouts. "Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command of the Indian Army and Colonel of the Jakrif and Ladakh Scouts Regiments congratulates Lt Rigzin Chorol on her commissioning as an officer in Indian Army. Hailing from Ladakh, she fulfilled the dream of her late husband, Rfn Rigzin Khandap (3 LADAKH SCOUTS)," the Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted through their official Twitter handle.