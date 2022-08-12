Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday performed the ‘Samapan Pooja’ which marks the end of the annual Amarnath Yatra, and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity of the people.

“I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult yatra hassle-free for the pilgrims,” said the Lt Governor. He also lauded the efforts of the administration, security forces, volunteers, political and religious leaders, and sanitation workers among others for ensuring the successful culmination of this year’s yatra.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the Union Territory administration had made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the holy cave. The board also facilitated the carriage of Chhari Mubarak — the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva — to the Amarnath cave shrine. Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of the mace, led the Chhari Yatra accompanied by saints of Dashnami Akhada and held the Chhari Poojan to mark the conclusion of Yatra 2022.

More than three lakh pilgrims performed the yatra this year which had opened after being suspended for two years due to a Coronavirus pandemic. The number of pilgrims this year fell significantly after the cloudburst near the holy cave on July 8 that claimed the lives of 15 yatris. Sinha said this year, "3.65 lakh Radio Frequency identification (RFID) registered people offered prayers at the holy cave, which is the highest in the last five years," he added.

Also read: LG Manoj Sinha flags off boat rally at Dal Lake in Srinagar

In 2016, 2,20,490 people performed darshan while in 2017, the number was 2,60,003, in 2018 and 2019, it was 2,85,006 and 3,43,587. The Lt Governor said despite inclement weather conditions for 20 out of 44 days, the overall yatra was satisfactory.

“Shrine board, civil administration, J&K police, Army, CAPFs, NDRF, SDRF, Volunteers and other stakeholders, especially the locals of J&K, quickly carried out rescue and evacuation operations after the July 8 flash flood and saved many precious lives,” he said.

The dedication and commitment of police and security forces ensured the safety and security of pilgrims, he added. “Special arrangements were made across J&K to accommodate 1,25,000 yatris in comparison to 70,000 yatris earlier. A new Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote with 3,600 capacity was opened this year which proved to be a key facility in accommodating more yatris during inclement weather,” he said.

Sinha said there was a 240 percent increase in the number of toilets available and the unprecedented sanitation arrangements ensured litter-free and open defecation-free yatra.

“Moreover, there was a 190 percent increase in the number of beds in hospitals, an additional 100-bed medical facility developed at each of the base camps and 50 beds installed additionally on each axis, 85 percent increase in a number of oxygen booths, besides two DRDO hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari aptly catered to the needs of the Yaris as well as locals and other stakeholders and saved many lives,” he added.

He said the prepaid system introduced for the hiring ponies, “pithhoos” and “palkis” also prevented overcharging of yatris. The arrangements were made in view of the anticipated increase in the number of visitors as the yatra could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, he said.