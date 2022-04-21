Prayagraj: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who was in Prayagraj to attend a private function also had a meeting with BJP leaders, including MP Rita Bahuguna, wherein the Lt Governor discussed the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir with them. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. Besides, the Lt Governor also boosted the morale of devotees, who are supposed to undertake the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Sinha also assured security cover to Amarnath pilgrims. Devotees undertaking the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra will be given security cover by the police personnel. Elaborate arrangements will be made for providing security to the pilgrims. After entering the Jammu border, it will be the responsibility of the local police to provide security and safety to pilgrims, said Sinha.