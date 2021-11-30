Jammu: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Tirth Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre of Amarnath Shrine Board at Majeen in Jammu. Congratulating the devotees and the Amarnath Shrine Board officials, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, "With the foundation of the Yatri Niwas, we have fulfilled a long pending demand of all stakeholders, organisations associated with Amarnath Ji Yatra, devotees from across the country and abroad. "

The Lt Governor said that the Yatri Niwas is to be developed as a centre for the awakening of consciousness, a confluence of ancient philosophy so that the devotees can feel bliss and may begin their further Journey to Amarnath Shrine in South Kashmir with purity and perfection "Yatri Niwas is not merely a building. It is a symbol of compassion, spirituality, service, peace, and happiness," Sinha added.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of the rejuvenation of Purmandal and Uttarbehni in the PRASAD scheme. On the occasion, the Lt Governor, along with the members and officials of the SASB performed Bhumi Pujan rituals for the new facility.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials of Amarnath Shrine Board to establish a library for showcasing the spiritual and cultural heritage of Jammu & Kashmir. Manoj Sinha also said the officials to work with greater commitment and dedication in providing hospitality and safe facilities for the devotees and the timeless tradition of Amarnath Yatra.

Yatri Niwas, which can accommodate more than 3,200 pilgrims is under construction at Chandrakot in Ramban, while another Yatri Niwas, which can accommodate about 2,800 passengers was launched in the month of August this year in Srinagar. The Yatri Niwas in Jammu will also open up new employment avenues for the local population, especially for the youth, the governor added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta highlighted Jammu & Kashmir government’s initiatives to improve the facilities for the visiting pilgrims. Once completed, the new Yatri Niwas would accommodate more than 3,000 pilgrims, he added.

Lt Governor also said that 'Dharma' has been the very essence of the Jammu region since ancient times. Therefore, the government is making dedicated efforts to serve all those who are starting their spiritual odyssey from the City of Temples.

Regarding the tourism segment in Jammu Lt Governor said that, " a pilgrimage tourism circuit connecting Mata Vaishno Devi, Purmandal- Utterbehni, Mansar-Surinsar, and Shiv Khori together is coming up, besides promoting the unexplored tourism potential of Jammu to attract more tourists." A pilgrim-centric facility called Durga Bhawan at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is under construction. Study for the restoration of Shiv Khori is being done and work on it will begin soon. "We are also exploring the feasibility of a ropeway at Amarnath Shrine," Sinha said.