Srinagar (J&K): Politicians have strongly condemned the militant attack on Kashmiri Pandit siblings in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. One of the siblings, Sunil Kumar died of bullet wounds while his brother Pintu was grievously injured in the attack that took place in the Chotipora area of the district.

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said, "Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident and a militant attack have left a trail of death and suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed and Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family."

"At the same time, I send my condolences to the families and colleagues of the brave ITBP jawans killed in an accident in Pahalgam today. A number of ITBP personnel have been injured. I send my best wishes for their speedy and complete recovery," he added.

Another former J&K CM and president of Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti criticized the centre and said, "Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased’s family." "GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’," she said.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the killing. "Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared," the L-G tweeted.

People's conference President Sajid Lone said, "Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family."

BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said: "Terror has no religion and terrorists should be punished. Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror on innocent minority community members at shopian in which one minority community member Sunil Kumar was killed and another injured. Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished."