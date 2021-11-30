New Delhi: Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago on November 30 took charge as the 34th Commandant of National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi. He succeeded the outgoing Air Marshal D Choudhury who superannuated on the same day.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Mago, an alumnus of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned into the elite 7th Battalion Brigade of the GUARDS on December 15, 1984, and later commanded 16 GUARDS.

In his illustrious military career spanning over 36 years, the General Officer has tenanted all his command assignments in challenging operational environments.

He has also served in the most difficult areas and has commanded one of the largest and challenging infantry brigades and a versatile infantry division, all on the active line of control in Jammu and Kashmir. Prior to taking over as the Commandant NDC, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Mago was commanding the prestigious 10 Corps.

His extensive experience and courageous attitude have helped him in bagging Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal (twice) for his distinguished services. He has also distinguished himself on two United Nations peacekeeping assignments in Somalia (UNOSOM-Il) and as Force Chief of Staff in Congo (MONUSCO) where he was awarded the Force Commander (MONUSCO) Commendation.

An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, he has also attended the prestigious Higher Command and National Defence College Courses. He has held various important staff and instructional appointments like Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade in (counter insurgency operations) Jammu and Kashmir, Director in Military Operations Directorate, Deputy Military Secretary of Headquarter Southern Command. He also held the posts of the Principal Director in Headquarter Strategic Forces Command and steered the operational Logistics as Directorate General of Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement at Integrated HQ of MoD (Army).

His instructional experience includes tenures as Directing Staff, Senior Command Wing, Army War College, Mhow and Commandant of one of the most prestigious institutes, the famous Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School.

