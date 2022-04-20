Srinagar: Commander of Srinagar-based XV Corps of the Indian Army Lt Gen DP Pandey on Wednesday travelled all the way to south Kashmir's Shopian town to felicitate local civilians and doctors of a hospital who played an important role in saving the lives of several soldiers last week. "I have come here for thanksgiving. I met the injured soldiers at the (base) hospital. They were all praise for the efforts of the locals in rescuing their lives," Lt Gen Pandey said.

He was referring to wounded soldiers who met an accident on April 14 while rushing towards an encounter site. The soldiers were travelling in a private vehicle (JK03A 7283) on the fateful day when it collided with a wall at Kanipora village. The speeding vehicle was on its way to an encounter site. Such was the impact of the collision that the vehicle was reduced to half.

Three soldiers of 44 Rashtriya Rifles died in the accident and four others received grievous injuries. They belonged to the Chowgam camp of the Rashtriya Rifles. Pandey went to the district hospital in Shopian to personally thank the doctors and medical staff for taking care of the wounded soldiers before they were airlifted for advanced treatment at Base Hospital in Srinagar.

He presented gifts to the medical staff. "It is because of the efforts of the doctors and civilians in Shopian that these soldiers were saved," Pandey said. He added that with joint efforts of the army and the civilian population, militancy would be eradicated from the Shopian area. Pandey did not elaborate as to why the soldiers were using a civilian vehicle during an anti-insurgency operation.

