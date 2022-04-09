Srinagar (J&K): Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla has been appointed as 51st General-Officer-Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps. He was commissioned in the Indian Army in December 1987. According to the army sources, Lt Gen Aujla has commanded a division in the Kashmir valley and has vast experience in counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration operations

"Lt Gen Aujla is likely to take over the command of 15 Corps by next month. He has earlier commanded 268 Inf Brigade and 28 Inf Div, both in Kupwara," a senior army officer said. He further added, "Lt Gen Aujla is the recipient of SM, VSM, YSM. The next posting of current commander Lt Gen DP Pandey has not cleared yet."

Aujla would succeed Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey in Chinar Corps who is moving to the Army War College in Mhow as its Commandant. The Chinar Corps is the Indian Army's main formation tasked with combating terrorism and counter-infiltration operations in the Kashmir valley and along the Line of Control with Pakistan. Aujla belongs to the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the Indian Army and commanded the 15th battalion of the infantry regiment.

