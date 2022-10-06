Yavatmal (Maharashtra): An army officer died of a heart attack while he was on duty at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. Lt Colonel Vasudev Damodar Awari, 35, a native of Murdhoni village in Vani taluka of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, suffered a heart attack on October 4 while performing his duty at an altitude of 16,000 feet above sea level on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was immediately shifted to the Military Base Hospital in Guwahati for treatment where he passed away. The deceased officer will be cremated at Murdhoni on Friday. MP Balu Dhanorkar, MLA Sanjeevreddy Bodkurwar, Sub Divisional Officer Dr. Sharad Jawle, Tehsildar Nikhil Dhuldhar, Sub Divisional Police Officer Sanjay Pujalwar, Thanedar Ramakrishna Mahalle, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the officer's final rituals.

Serving in 170 Field Regiment Veer Rajpur, the deceased officer was recently promoted from the rank of Major to Lieutenant Colonel. He had completed his schooling at Vivekananda Vidyalaya. After that, he joined the NDA.