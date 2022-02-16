Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Tuesday night, received a phone call late on Tuesday during which the person on the other end threatened to attack him at his camp office in Kota's Shakti Nagar area.

According to police sources, the caller demanded a one-to-one conversation with the Speaker, noting he had urgent matters to discuss. However, when the Kota camp office personnel expressed their inability to do so, the caller threatened to attack the Speaker. Soon after receiving information about the call, both state and central security agencies were alerted of the situation. The police, too, got involved in the matter.

Upon tracing, the phone number was pinpointed to a drunk youth in Ajmer. According to sources, he has been arrested by the police though no official statement has been provided in the case so far. After the threat-fiasco, the Speaker visited the Sultanpur area, leading to the entire locality being sealed off by the cops. The highway traffic too was diverted. Bomb squads, sniffer dogs and commandoes were deployed in the area.

