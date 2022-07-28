New Delhi: There is a marginal shortage of commanders on certain types of aircraft and the same is being managed by utilizing foreign pilots by issuing Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA), said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha on Thursday in a written reply.

Scindia said that there were 82 FATA-holders in India as of June 30, 2022, as compared to over 9,000 pilots employed with airlines in India." The number of pilots receiving their Commercial Pilot Licences (CPL) in India is increasing every year. DGCA issued 862 CPLs in 2021, an all-time high while it was 578 in 2020 when Covid-19 disrupted the Aviation industry," he stated in the reply.

According to the statistic provided by the Union Minister, the number of CPLs issued prior to the Covid-19 pandemic was 744 (2019), 640 (2018), and 552 (2017). From 2011 to 30 June 2022 a total of 7970 CPLs have been issued.

"The total number of flying hours at Indian Flying Training Organisations (FTO) increased from 1.20 lakh hours in the pre-Covid year (2019) to 1.62 lakh hours in 2021. The improvement in 2021 is despite severe disruptions due to the Covid-19 second wave, Cyclone ‘Yaas’, Cyclone ‘Tauktae’, early onset of monsoons, and the rising cost of imported aviation fuel," said Scindia.

Also read: Three more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended, both Houses of Parliament adjourned

"In 2020, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) came up with a liberalized FTO policy wherein airport royalty payments (revenue share payment by FTOs to AAI) was abolished and land rentals were significantly rationalized," he added.

The Union Minister further stated that in 2021, after a competitive bidding process, AAI awarded nine FTO slots at five airports at Belagavi (Karnataka), Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), and Lilabari (Assam).

"As of June 30, four of these FTOs — two at Kalaburagi and one each at Jalgaon and Lilabari — have commenced commercial operations. In June 2022, after a competitive bidding process, six more FTO slots were awarded by AAI at five airports namely: Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Hubballi (Karnataka), Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Kishangarh (Rajasthan), and Salem (Tamil Nadu)," stated Scindia.