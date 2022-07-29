New Delhi: The Woman and Child Development Ministry's online complaint portal for sexual harassment of women at the workplace have received only 1349 complaints since its launch in 2017 till July 27, 2022. The statistics have been shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday in Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Centre's online complaint portal titled 'Sexual Harassment Electronic Box (SHe-Box)' was set up in 2017 under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 to streamline the lodging of complaints of sexual harassment of women at workplace. Irani stated that a complaint lodged through SHe-Box directly reaches the concerned authorities for appropriate action.

"A complaint registered in the SHe-Box directly reaches the concerned authorities for appropriate action and updating the status in the matter. Statistical data regarding the number of cases resolved are maintained by respective authorities under the Act. The total number of cases registered on the website since its launch in 2017 till 27.07.2022 is 1349," stated Irani.