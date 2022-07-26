New Delhi: As many as 2,399 Bangladeshi nationals were intercepted and found using fraudulently obtained Indian documents at Bureau of Immigration-controlled ICPs, from 2017 to 2022, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The information was shared by MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a query posed by BJP MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt over the number of illegal Bangladeshis living in India.

Also read: Individual info collected for Census not used in database like NRC: Nityanand Rai

"The Central Government has issued instructions to State Governments/Union Territories for taking appropriate prompt steps for identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents, and legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law," stated Rai.

"They have also been advised to share the particulars of those illegal migrants who have wrongfully obtained Aadhaar Cards with UIDAI for appropriate legal action. State Governments have further been advised to cancel any identification documents obtained fraudulently by illegal migrants, viz, voter card, driving license, ration card etc", he added.