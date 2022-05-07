New Delhi: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic use has been hiked again on Saturday. The 14.2 kg cylinder will cost Rs 50 more following an increase announced by oil manufacturing companies (OMCs). With this, the price of a cylinder has crossed Rs 1,000 mark.

Notably, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was also increased by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, which now costs Rs 2,355.50 against the earlier price of Rs 2,253. The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.

Read: LPG prices go up, 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50