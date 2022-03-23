New Delhi: The increase in prices of LPG soon after the elections has allowed the opposition to take on the government. Soon after the elections in the five states were over, the prices of LPG and petrol and diesel have started increasing giving an opportunity to the opposition parties to attack the government.

The price of cooking gas has increased by Rs 50. On Tuesday, the prices of petrol and diesel were also increased by 80 paise. The last LPG price rise had taken place in October. While the government can easily blame the volatile international market due to Russia-Ukraine war, the opposition parties are hellbent to connect the same with elections.