Jaipur (Rajasthan): A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday morning, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NSC). There is no news of any casualties.

An earthquake occurred around 8 am at a depth of 5 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-02-2022, 08:01:24 IST, Lat: 27.55 & Long: 75.19, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 92 km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NSC said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.