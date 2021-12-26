Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hits Himachal's Mandi
Published on: 9 minutes ago
Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred around 18:50 hours at a depth of 5 km.
ANI
