Srinagar (J&K): A low-intensity mysterious explosion took place outside the house of District Development Council (DDC) member Surankote in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district late last night, police sources said on Friday. The explosion took place outside the residence of Sohail Malik in his village Fazlabad Surankote between 10:30 and 11:00 pm on Thursday night.

While there was no loss of human life in the incident, police sources said a Bolero SUV of the DDC member was damaged even as one animal was killed in the explosion. Security forces launched a probe into the incident. Sohail is a research scholar in Law, and represents the DDC of Surankote B. He had recently participated in a conclave 'Rights of Pahari tribal people and discrimination with them'.

More details about the incident are awaited.