Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): The lover of a bride barged into the house of her fiance's house, opened fire and left the place after pasting a message on the wall warning the groom of dire consequences if he tied the knot with his girlfriend. The incident took place in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of January 27 and 28.

The accused scaled the wall of the groom's house and also carried a canister containing an inflammable substance. Before leaving the place, the bride's boyfriend pasted a bill containing the details of his threat messages. The entire family woke up to a rude shock. The proposed marriage is to take place on February 16.

The miscreant's warning went in a cinematic way: "This is the trailer. Get ready to watch the entire movie unfolding on February 16 at the bride's place. Mantu Singh, you should stay away from my lover Karishma. Or else get ready to face bullets. Members of the Baraat party, including your family members will also be shot. The marriage venue will be converted into a Shamshan (funeral pyre)."

The groom's family filed a complaint at the Simbhaoli police station in the district on January 29 (Sunday). Hapur Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, "Based on the complaint, a case has been registered in the matter. The probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon. Things will be known after arresting the culprit."

The groom's father, a resident of Simbhaoli area of the district, said, "My son's marriage was set to take place on February 16. The bride's family belonged to Bulandshahr. All preparations were underway. But the incident played spoilsport."

"When we were asleep; an unidentified person after scaling the wall entered the house. He was also carrying a can of an inflammable substance. We woke up to firing sound. Before leaving the place, he made several rounds of firing. When we rushed out of the house, the accused fled from the spot. Later, we noticed a bill pasted on the wall of house. We were yet to come to terms after reading the massage. Our family was in a state of shock," said groom's father.