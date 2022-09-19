Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Monday nabbed a woman and her two friends for murdering a 27-year-old doctor who allegedly uploaded his girlfriend’s obscene pictures and videos on social media. The doctor, Vikash was brutally attacked by his girlfriend's outraged friends on September 10. He slipped into a coma after the attack, and succumbed to death on Sunday.

The police said that four people were involved in the incident out of which Pratibha (girlfriend), Gautham and Sushil have been arrested while Pratibha's other friend, Surya is absconding On September 8, according to DCP C.K. Baba, Vikash’s girlfriend checked his laptop to find that he had opened an Instagram account and uploaded her obscene pictures. The two got into a fight over the posts.

In a complaint to the Begur police, Vikash's elder brother Vijay said he came to know of the attack when he got a phone call from Vikash's girlfriend around 5.30 am on September 11. She told him that her friends Sushil, Gautham and Surya had beaten up Vikash. Vijay and his family rushed to Bengaluru from Chennai.

Vikash, a resident of BTM Layout in Chennai, studied MBBS in Ukraine. He came to Bengaluru six months ago, after practicing for two years in Chennai, and was preparing for the Medical Council of India Screening Test, also known as the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).